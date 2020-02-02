Man shot by armed officers after ‘terror-related’ incident in south London: police

A man has been shot by armed officers in south London, U.K., the country’s Metropolitan Police said.
In a tweet posted just after 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, police said it is believe that a “number of people” had been stabbed at Streatham High Road.
“The circumstances are being assessed,” the tweet reads. “The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”
An earlier tweet from the police force asked people to avoid the area while emergency services “deal with the incident.”
No additional information regarding the extent of injuries was immediately available.
More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS