Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Man shot by armed officers after ‘terror-related’ incident in south London: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 10:35 am
Updated February 2, 2020 10:39 am
Breaking News.
Breaking News. Global News

A  man has been shot by armed officers in south London, U.K., the country’s Metropolitan Police said.

In a tweet posted just after 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, police said it is believe that a “number of people” had been stabbed at Streatham High Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“The circumstances are being assessed,” the tweet reads. “The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

READ MORE: Video shows several people pinning down man allegedly involved in London Bridge stabbing

An earlier tweet from the police force asked people to avoid the area while emergency services “deal with the incident.”

No additional information regarding the extent of injuries was immediately available.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingMetropolitan Policesouth londonLondon StabbingStabbing LondonTerror incidentuk terror incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.