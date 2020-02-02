Man shot by armed officers after ‘terror-related’ incident in south London: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been shot by armed officers in south London, U.K., the country’s Metropolitan Police said.

In a tweet posted just after 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, police said it is believe that a “number of people” had been stabbed at Streatham High Road.

#INCIDENT A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

“The circumstances are being assessed,” the tweet reads. “The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.”

An earlier tweet from the police force asked people to avoid the area while emergency services “deal with the incident.”

*INCIDENT* Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in #Streatham Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 2, 2020

No additional information regarding the extent of injuries was immediately available.

