OHL Roundup: Friday, January 31, 2020

FLINT, Mich. – Riley McCourt completed his hat trick 3:57 into overtime as the Flint Firebirds edged the Erie Otters 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brennan Othmann had the other goal for the Firebirds (28-17-2), while Anthony Popovich made 36 saves for Flint’s sixth-straight win.

Daniel D’Amato, Austen Swankler and Maxim Golod replied for the Otters (20-17-9). Daniel Murphy stopped 39 shots for Erie.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Firebirds went 0 for 3 and the Otters 0 for 2.

67’S 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Marco Rossi’s goal 14:08 into the third period was the winner as Ottawa skated past the Bulldogs.

Austen Keating, Daylon Groulx, Nikita Okhotyuk and Jack Quinn also scored as the 67’s (38-7-0) won their eighth game in a row.

Liam Van Loon and Logan Morrison replied for Hamilton (19-24-5). Van Loon was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross checking at 9:20 of the third period.

GREYHOUNDS 5 FRONTENACS 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Cole MacKay put away the winner 1:09 into the third period as Sault Ste. Marie beat the Frontenacs.

Jacob LeGuerrier, Zack Trott, Rory Kerins and Joe Carroll rounded out the attack for the Greyhounds (23-23-2).

Ethan Ritchie and Nick Wong scored for Kingston (14-27-4).

STEELHEADS 6 BATTALION 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — James Hardie struck twice, including the winner, as the Steelheads subdued North Bay.

Ty Collins, Calvin Martin, Aidan Prueter and Thomas Harley chipped in for Mississauga (22-23-3).

Mitchell Russell and Liam Arnsby scored for the Battalion (11-34-2).

COLTS 8 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Tyson Foerster had a pair of goals, including the winner, as Barrie routed Niagara.

Evan Vierling, Victor Hadfield, Jacob Frasca, Ethan Cardwell, Aidan Brown and Mathew Hill also found the back of the net for the Colts (20-21-5).

Cameron Snow and Lucas Theriault scored for the IceDogs (17-25-5).

STORM 5 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored twice as Guelph downed the Wolves.

Daniil Chayka, with the winner, Jacob Roach and Jacob Maillet also scored for the Storm (24-18-5).

Isaak Phillips and Owen Gilhula had goals for Sudbury (25-22-1).

SPIRIT 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Ryan Suzuki and Danil Antropov had two goals apiece as the Spirit dropped Sarnia.

Ilya Solovyov and DJ Busdeker also scored for Saginaw (30-14-4).

Sam Bitten, Ryan McGregor and Ty Voit provided the offence for the Sting (16-27-5).

RANGERS 2 ATTACK 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Mike Petizian had both goals for the Rangers in a victory over Owen Sound.

Petizian’s goal at the 11:08 mark of the first period was the winner for Kitchener (29-11-7).

Matthew Philip scored for the Attack (22-19-6).

KNIGHTS 7 SPITFIRES 4

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael had a hat trick as the Knights defeated Windsor.

Nathan Dunkley had the game-winning goal for London (31-13-2) at 13:09 of the third period. Markus Phillips, Liam Foudy, and Luke Evangelista also scored.

Egor Afanasyev had two goals for the Spitfires (28-12-5), while Will Cuylle and Tyler Angle also scored.

GENERALS 7 PETES 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Philip Tomasino and Kyle MacLean both scored twice as the Generals drubbed Peterborough.

Nico Gross, Brett Neumann and Ryan Stepienalso also scored for Oshawa (24-16-6).

Nick Robertson and Curtis Trolley scored for the Petes (28-18-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

View link »