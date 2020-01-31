Lot behind Vancouver restaurant caves in during condo construction work

Send this page to someone via email

A section of Vancouver property collapsed due to what witnesses call a “huge construction mistake” at the site of a future condo building Friday.

A section of the lot off East 8th Avenue between Main and Quebec streets could be seen sunken in, with the collapse spreading to the back at least one restaurant that faces nearby Broadway.

That restaurant, Congee Noodle House, did not answer calls from Global News following the collapse.

I’m not sure that the congee noodle house on Broadway is going to be there in the am. pic.twitter.com/Lwkk8Zc8wd — Greg Mitchell (@gdmplanning) February 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Lon LaClaire, the City of Vancouver’s general manager of engineering services, said the department was informed late this afternoon about “an issue regarding excavation” at the site.

“The side of the excavation wall caved in which compromised the adjacent surface parking lot, as well as the storm connection on site,” he said in a statement.

No injuries or damage to vehicles were reported, and a geotechnical assessment has confirmed there is no risk to the surrounding buildings.

Engineering staff have secured the site and closed the south side of the sidewalk as a precaution, and will determine next steps Saturday along with WorkSafeBC and the developer’s geotechnical engineer.

READ MORE: Sidewalk collapses into Victoria construction site

One person who observed crews working at the site, but not the collapse itself, told Global News he predicts the entire block will have to be shut down to ensure its structural stability.

“Never seen anything like this,” Andy Masterton said in an email. “This will be a deal breaker, [they’re] gonna have to shut down that block, it’s completely compromised.”

A host at the Eight 1/2 Restaurant Lounge near the sinkhole site said she could see traffic being impacted by the collapse, but that diners could still access the restaurant.

Other businesses around the site were closed at the time of the incident. Nearby restaurants and businesses on Broadway and Main Street said they hadn’t heard any warnings or seen impacts from the collapse.

Story continues below advertisement

The site is being developed by Green Oak Development into an 18-storey condo tower. Global News has reached out to the developer for comment.

0:31 Timelapse shows Highway 4 road condition before collapse Timelapse shows Highway 4 road condition before collapse