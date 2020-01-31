Police investigating damage done to London, Ont. soccer, golf, rec centre fields

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating following a series of property damage incidents at city-owned fields.

The city reported extensive damage due to green areas being torn up by tire tracks.

The incidents occurred on weekends beginning with the destruction of the Greenway Park soccer fields at 50 Greenside Ave. on Jan. 16, police say.

The Thames Valley Golf Course at 850 Sunninghill Ave. was damaged next, on Jan. 18, and the fields outside the Stronach Community Recreation Centre at 1221 Sandford St. were torn up on Jan. 25.

One night of “fun” can mean weeks of staff time and resources to repair. We take great pride in our parks, facilities and spaces for all Londoners to enjoy. We are saddened to see the damage to Greenway park soccer field this week. #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/2Z8srBABBE — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) January 16, 2020

“With the rain we had last spring and summer, it was an especially challenging season for our outdoor spaces, so it’s discouraging to see the vandalism now,” the city’s parks and recreation division manager Jon Paul McGonigle said in a statement.

“Not only will it take time and effort to repair the damages, it will also cost money and may impact when sport participants can begin using these fields next season.” Tweet This

London’s division manager of corporate security Dave O’Brien added that the city takes the damage very seriously.

“This impacts staff who care for the parks, but it also impacts anyone in our community who wants to be able to use the space.

“We’re working with police to explore every avenue to identify suspects and the City intends to pursue charges.” Tweet This

Each incident remains under investigation and police ask that anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or saw individuals damaging public property, to call 911.

