Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating damage done to London, Ont. soccer, golf, rec centre fields

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 5:31 pm
City officials said they were saddened to see damage to Greenway park soccer fields in Jan. 2020.
City officials said they were saddened to see damage to Greenway park soccer fields in Jan. 2020. via @CityofLdnOnt/Twitter

London police are investigating following a series of property damage incidents at city-owned fields.

The city reported extensive damage due to green areas being torn up by tire tracks.

READ MORE: Heavy rain closes 2 provincial parks near London for Victoria Day long weekend

The incidents occurred on weekends beginning with the destruction of the Greenway Park soccer fields at 50 Greenside Ave. on Jan. 16, police say.

The Thames Valley Golf Course at 850 Sunninghill Ave. was damaged next, on Jan. 18, and the fields outside the Stronach Community Recreation Centre at 1221 Sandford St. were torn up on Jan. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the rain we had last spring and summer, it was an especially challenging season for our outdoor spaces, so it’s discouraging to see the vandalism now,” the city’s parks and recreation division manager Jon Paul McGonigle said in a statement.

“Not only will it take time and effort to repair the damages, it will also cost money and may impact when sport participants can begin using these fields next season.”

Tweet This

London’s division manager of corporate security Dave O’Brien added that the city takes the damage very seriously.

READ MORE: Wild student party at rented home causes $80K damage

“This impacts staff who care for the parks, but it also impacts anyone in our community who wants to be able to use the space.

“We’re working with police to explore every avenue to identify suspects and the City intends to pursue charges.”

Tweet This

Each incident remains under investigation and police ask that anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or saw individuals damaging public property, to call 911.

Peterborough ecology park vandalized
Peterborough ecology park vandalized
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceCity Of Londongreenway parklondon fields damagedlondon parks and recsoccer fields damagedStronach Community Recreation Centrethames valley golf course
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.