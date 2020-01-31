Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Kesha drops first album in 3 years, ‘High Road’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 4:21 pm
(L-R) Kesha and Big Freedia perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Kesha and Big Freedia perform onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

It’s been nearly three years since Kesha released her 2017 album, Rainbow, and now, after keeping a relatively low profile in the last year, the Tik Tok singer has dropped a brand new one — High Road.

The 52-minute album features 15 original tracks from the 32-year-old. It includes a number of featured artists, such as Wrabel, Sturgill Simpsons and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

There’s even a track called Kinky that credits “Ke$ha” — Kesha’s former stage name — as a feature.

Story continues below advertisement

High Road is the pop musician’s fourth studio album her decade-spanning career.

READ MORE: Meet Chiara Young, up-and-coming Toronto singer and TikTok phenom

Only hours after its release, the album shot to the No. 1 spot on iTunes in a number of different countries, including the U.S.

For the most part, the reception was phenomenal. According to some of Kesha’s fans, High Road has saved pop music.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about High Road:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
“Does [this] mean Kesha is just as relevant now as she was ten years ago?” tweeted one fan. “Maybe so.”

READ MORE: Surprise! Elon Musk drops an EDM track, ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’

This spring, Kesha will embark on an extensive North American tour to promote the album.

She’ll stop at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on June 5.

Additional tour dates and updates can be found through the official Kesha website.

High Road is now available through all major streaming platforms.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KEshaHigh RoadHigh Road albumKesha 2020Kesha comebackKesha High RoadKeshas fourth album
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.