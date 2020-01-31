Kesha drops first album in 3 years, ‘High Road’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been nearly three years since Kesha released her 2017 album, Rainbow, and now, after keeping a relatively low profile in the last year, the Tik Tok singer has dropped a brand new one — High Road.

The 52-minute album features 15 original tracks from the 32-year-old. It includes a number of featured artists, such as Wrabel, Sturgill Simpsons and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.

There’s even a track called Kinky that credits “Ke$ha” — Kesha’s former stage name — as a feature.

HIGH ROAD IS FINALLY HERE!!!!!! Y’all finally get to hear what I’ve been concocting this past year!!! 💗👻👽 stream it everywhere anywhere here animals: https://t.co/5YLJbXCfAz!!! 🍾🍾🍾💃💃💃💃🥳🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/n0hg7J6hdz — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 31, 2020

High Road is the pop musician’s fourth studio album her decade-spanning career.

Only hours after its release, the album shot to the No. 1 spot on iTunes in a number of different countries, including the U.S.

For the most part, the reception was phenomenal. According to some of Kesha’s fans, High Road has saved pop music.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about High Road:

Kesha’s new album is out. I repeat. Kesha’s new album is out. pic.twitter.com/RupUri6tWz — Avery Brockberg (@averybrockberg) January 31, 2020

kesha really just took us back to 2010 with her new album High Road full of pop gems. y’all better support the pop savior! pic.twitter.com/7ja7ozEg9f — ken 🅴 (@SkrtOnKen) January 31, 2020

listening to kesha’s new album 😌 pic.twitter.com/nCUOvWCKHq — insatiable bottom (@NurseOnTheRight) January 31, 2020

Us: we need someone to save pop music Kesha: High Road pic.twitter.com/jOs3si1PjP — Ricky Leo (@rickyxleo) January 31, 2020

“Does [this] mean Kesha is just as relevant now as she was ten years ago?” tweeted one fan. “Maybe so.”

This spring, Kesha will embark on an extensive North American tour to promote the album.

She’ll stop at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ont., on June 5.

Additional tour dates and updates can be found through the official Kesha website.

High Road is now available through all major streaming platforms.