More charges laid against ‘unruly’ passengers of plane from London, U.K. diverted to Winnipeg

Manitoba RCMP say further investigation has led to further charges for a man and a woman whose behaviour forced a plane from London, England to land in Winnipeg Thursday.

The pair, both from the United Kingdom, were on a flight from London, U.K. to Los Cabos, Mexico, when the plane was diverted to Winnipeg around noon due to what police called “an unruly passenger.”

Police said officers boarded the plane and first arrested the man for causing a disturbance.

But police were called back to the plane which had remained on the tarmac, to respond to reports of another passenger who was being unruly. That’s when the woman was arrested too.

The two passengers, who are not related to each other, were originally charged with causing a disturbance. The man faced additional charges of resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.

On Friday police announced further charges have been laid against both passengers.

Ben James Iontton, 25, is further charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft, uttering threats, disturbing the peace, and mischief over $5,000.

Natalie Louise Walker, 34, is further charged with disturbing the peace and mischief over $5,000.

Both remain in custody in Winnipeg.

Police tell Global News the charges of mischief over $5,000 are related to the cost of diverting the plane to Winnipeg.

