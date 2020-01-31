Kitchener teacher facing sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old teacher from Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection to an incident that occurred on Jan. 24, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the man taught with the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) and also served as a coach with the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Basketball Association.

They did not provide any further details about the incident for fears of identifying the victim.

Liam Phipps will appear in court on March 11.

A spokesperson for the WRDSB confirmed that Phipps is an employee with the board.

“The individual in question is an employee of the school board,” Lynsey Slupeiks told Global News through email. “When we were made aware of the investigation, they were assigned to home. We continue to work with Waterloo Regional Police Services as they continue their investigation. As this is an active police investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.