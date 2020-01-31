In Pictures: Life in Wuhan, China right now

Send this page to someone via email

Headlines about the new coronavirus have been dominated by people leaving China, which has the highest reported number of cases, but life still goes on in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the illness is believed to have originated.

Fresh produce and meat markets continue to run, feeding the city’s people. Residents gather outside their homes or in shops, playing cards together to pass the time.

A woman walks her dog through a market, grocery bag in hand. Most roads leading in and out of the city have been shut down, but people continue to ride bikes across the Yangtze River Bridge.

READ MORE: Influencers under fire for using coronavirus selfies to win viral fame

Many of the individuals wear face masks, a common practice in parts of Asia, where mask-wearing is quite common and sometimes even fashionable.

Story continues below advertisement

Though the city’s streets appear desolate as its 11 million people remain under quarantine, some have kept living life as normal, captured in photos:

A vendor wears a protective mask in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A vendor wears a protective mask as she gives change to customers in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks her dog and buys vegetables in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

READ MORE: ‘A lot of fear’ — Asian community a target of racism amid coronavirus threat

Three vendors play cards while wearing protective masks in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A vegetable vendor wears a protective mask in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

READ MORE: Coronavirus — How to protect yourself

Three residents play cards in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

Two residents wear protective masks as they ride their bikes across the Yangtze River Bridge on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A customer uses an iPhone to pay a vendor in an alley on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

READ MORE: Health officials urge Canadians to get coronavirus information from credible sources

A resident wears a protective mask as he rides a motorbike in the street on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A resident wears a protective mask as he walks across the Yangtze River Bridge on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

A man wears a protective mask as he rides a bicycle across the Yangtze River Bridge on Jan. 31, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Getty Images

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about Canada’s first ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case

The response outside of Wuhan, China

Other parts of the world are responding quickly to the virus outbreak. So far, there have been confirmed cases in 24 countries, not including the Macau and Hong Kong regions of the Republic of China, which have now also reported cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents of Ahmedabad, India gathered on Jan. 31 in prayer for the well-being and safety of all Indians against the outbreak.

Muslims wearing protective facemasks participate in a special prayer for the well-being and safety of all Indians against the coronavirus outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India on Jan. 31, 2020. Getty Images

Two women walk near the Royal Victoria Infirmary in England, where two patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are being treated.

Two women wearing face masks walk through the city centre near the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus are being treated by specialist medical workers on Jan. 31, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Getty Images

READ MORE: Facebook to limit spread of misinformation, false claims on coronavirus

A person in Hong Kong fashioned a protective mask out of a large water bottle.

Story continues below advertisement

A person wears a plastic water bottle with a cutout to cover their face, as they walk on a footbridge in Hong Kong on Jan. 31, 2020, as a preventive measure following a virus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Getty Images

A local resident in China’s central Henan province used a drone to spray disinfectant over a village in Pingdingshan.

A local resident using a drone sprays disinfectant at a village in Pingdingshan, in China’s central Henan province, on Jan. 31, 2020, during the virus outbreak in Hubei’s city of Wuhan. Getty Images

Firefighters in Latvia sprayed antiseptic to help prevent the virus from spreading, a measure many other airports are also taking.

Firefighters of the Riga airport spray antiseptic agents around aircraft to prevent the spreading of a new coronavirus. Riga, Latvia, on Jan. 31, 2020. Getty Images

An official disinfected a road in preparation for a group of South Korean evacuees’ arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

An official disinfects a road near a state facility in Jincheon, some 90 kilometres southeast of Seoul, on Jan. 31, 2020, before the arrival of South Korean evacuees from Wuhan, China. Getty Images

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca