Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Surprise! Elon Musk drops an EDM track, ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 2:00 pm
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, founder, CEO and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. AP Photo/John Raoux, FIle

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, has just dropped his own EDM track, Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe.

The unexpected tune was released early Friday morning on SoundCloud through an account by the name of Emo G Records.

To celebrate the release, Musk, 48, changed his Twitter profile name to read “E ‘D’ M,” as a play on his initials and the music genre — despite his middle name being Reeves.

“This song is hard,” he tweeted, only a minute after dropping the four-minute tune.

Story continues below advertisement

Musk later revealed he not only wrote the lyrics, but also performed the vocals.

Throughout the song, Musk continuously repeats “Don’t doubt your vibe / because it’s true / don’t doubt your vibe / because it’s you” over an ambient pulsation of electronic synth and bass sounds.

READ MORE: Grimes’ nude ‘knocked up’ photo sparks Elon Musk pregnancy questions

Additionally, Musk shared a number of pictures of him working on the song in the studio.

Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe is Musk’s second single. RIP Harambe came out in March 2019.

It’s unclear if Musk is working on any other musical projects. Perhaps he may collaborate with his partner Grimes, with whom he is believed to be expecting a child.

Story continues below advertisement

Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe is currently available solely through SoundCloud.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Elon MuskSpaceXelon musk grimesDon't Doubt Ur VibeDon't Doubt Your VibeElon Musk 2020Elon Musk Don't Doubt Ur VibeElon Musk EDMElon Musk musicElon Musk singleElon Musk songElon Musk SoundCloudEmo G Records
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.