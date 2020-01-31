Surprise! Elon Musk drops an EDM track, ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’

Send this page to someone via email

Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, has just dropped his own EDM track, Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe.

The unexpected tune was released early Friday morning on SoundCloud through an account by the name of Emo G Records.

To celebrate the release, Musk, 48, changed his Twitter profile name to read “E ‘D’ M,” as a play on his initials and the music genre — despite his middle name being Reeves.

“This song is hard,” he tweeted, only a minute after dropping the four-minute tune.

Musk later revealed he not only wrote the lyrics, but also performed the vocals.

Throughout the song, Musk continuously repeats “Don’t doubt your vibe / because it’s true / don’t doubt your vibe / because it’s you” over an ambient pulsation of electronic synth and bass sounds.

Additionally, Musk shared a number of pictures of him working on the song in the studio.

Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe is Musk’s second single. RIP Harambe came out in March 2019.

It’s unclear if Musk is working on any other musical projects. Perhaps he may collaborate with his partner Grimes, with whom he is believed to be expecting a child.

Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe is currently available solely through SoundCloud.