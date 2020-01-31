Menu

1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Elderslie, Ont., OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 12:10 pm
A pick-up truck was travelling east when it hit a bridge abutment and a hydro pole before coming to rest in a ditch, according to police. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy
A pick-up truck was travelling east when it hit a bridge abutment and a hydro pole before coming to rest in a ditch, according to police. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

A 41-year-old has died following a single-vehicle collision in Elderslie, Ont. on Thursday afternoon, OPP say.

At 4:18 p.m., officers say they were called to investigate a crash on Concession Road 2.

A pick-up truck was travelling east when it hit a bridge abutment and a hydro pole before coming to rest in a ditch, according to police.

READ MORE: 2 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Elderslie, Ont.

Kevin Warren, 41, from Elderslie, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

Concession Road 2 between Sideroad 15 and Sideroad 20 was closed for a period of time but has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

