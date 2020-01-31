Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 11:18 am
During the early morning hours of Thursday, police say they were called to a home in the 4th Line and Yonge Street area to investigate a vehicle that was on fire in a driveway.
During the early morning hours of Thursday, police say they were called to a home in the 4th Line and Yonge Street area to investigate a vehicle that was on fire in a driveway. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating a “suspicious” tow truck fire in Innisfil.

During the early morning hours of Thursday, police say they were called to a home in the 4th Line and Yonge Street area to investigate a vehicle that was on fire in a driveway.

According to officers, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Police say they’re looking for witnesses and video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
