South Simcoe police investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire in Innisfil

South Simcoe police are investigating a “suspicious” tow truck fire in Innisfil.
During the early morning hours of Thursday, police say they were called to a home in the 4th Line and Yonge Street area to investigate a vehicle that was on fire in a driveway.
According to officers, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Police say they’re looking for witnesses and video footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
