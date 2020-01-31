Environment Canada issues smog warning for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A smog warning is in effect for parts of southern Quebec, including the Greater Montreal Area.

Environment Canada issued the notice on Friday morning, saying poor air quality could extend over other regions this weekend.

“Fine particulate concentrations are high over the Greater Montreal Area and will remain that way overnight and possibly into Sunday,” the warning states.

The warning affects Lanaudière, Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Richelieu Valley and Lachute areas.

The weather agency said the smog could be particularly acute in urban areas, where pollution levels are higher.

Environment Canada says smog especially affects children who have asthma as well as people with respiratory or heart diseases. They are asked to avoid intense physical activity outside during the warning.

Residents in affected areas should also limit the use of fireplaces and wood-burning stoves.

“In Quebec, wood heating is the main source of fine particles that contribute to smog during winter,” said Environment Canada. “This activity generates the largest number of these particulates, more than industrial activities and transportation.”

The weather agency also recommends using public transit, reducing your vehicle’s speed and not letting car engine idle.