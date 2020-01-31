Menu

Man with coronavirus discharged from Toronto hospital

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 10:38 am
Updated January 31, 2020 10:50 am
Do medical masks really reduce the risk of contracting viruses?
WATCH: Farah Nasser speaks with Dr. Susy Hota, medical director of infection prevention and control at University Health Network, about the effectiveness of face masks amid the recent spread of the novel coronavirus.

Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital says a man who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus was discharged on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Canada. He and his wife, who was later confirmed to have the virus, recently travelled to Wuhan, China, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

READ MORE: Ontario health officials monitoring 27 people for possible coronavirus, no new cases confirmed

On Thursday, Ontario health officials said the man was recovering in hospital while his wife was doing well in isolation at home.

Officials also said 27 others were being monitored for the virus in Ontario.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that so far, 67 people have been tested for the virus in Ontario. According to Yaffe, 38 tests came back negative and the 27 people who remain under observation are either at home in isolation or in hospital.

READ MORE: 2nd case of coronavirus now confirmed in Toronto

There have been three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country, with B.C. confirming that a man in his 40s had the virus on Tuesday.

Symptoms of the illness, according to Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, may take about two weeks to manifest and are similar to those of the common flu.

The symptoms include coughing, a fever and a general feeling of malaise. Some people may also have difficulty breathing.

In China, the death toll has reached more than 200 people, while thousands of others are sick.

