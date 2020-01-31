Man with coronavirus discharged from Toronto hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital says a man who was diagnosed with the new coronavirus was discharged on Friday.

The man, who is in his 50s, was the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Canada. He and his wife, who was later confirmed to have the virus, recently travelled to Wuhan, China, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

On Thursday, Ontario health officials said the man was recovering in hospital while his wife was doing well in isolation at home.

Officials also said 27 others were being monitored for the virus in Ontario.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that so far, 67 people have been tested for the virus in Ontario. According to Yaffe, 38 tests came back negative and the 27 people who remain under observation are either at home in isolation or in hospital.

There have been three confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country, with B.C. confirming that a man in his 40s had the virus on Tuesday.

Symptoms of the illness, according to Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, may take about two weeks to manifest and are similar to those of the common flu.

The symptoms include coughing, a fever and a general feeling of malaise. Some people may also have difficulty breathing.

In China, the death toll has reached more than 200 people, while thousands of others are sick.

