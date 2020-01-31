Menu

Education

3rd day of talks begin between Ontario’s public elementary teachers and government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 6:36 am
Roughly 50 elementary and high schools with the Durham Catholic District School Board were closed Tuesday as teachers held a one-day strike.
TORONTO – Contract talks are to resume today for a third day in a row between Ontario’s public elementary teachers and the government.

Friday is the deadline the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has given to reach a deal with the government or the union will ramp up strikes next week.

The two sides returned to the bargaining table Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 19.

The elementary teachers have been holding one-day, rotating strikes for two weeks, but they are planning to walk out at each board twice a week starting next week if no deal is reached.

ETFO rotating strikes today are to hit the Peel and Hamilton-Wentworth school boards.

Meanwhile, in another crack in the teacher-government stalemate, the province’s English Catholic teachers say they will return to the bargaining table after talks broke off earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
