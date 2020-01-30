OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

BARRIE, Ont. – Quinton Byfield scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Barrie Colts 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Thompson had a goal in regulation time for the Wolves (25-21-1), while Mitchell Weeks made 28 saves for the win.

Tyson Foerster and Victor Hadfield supplied the offence for Barrie (19-21-5). Arturs Silovs stopped 38 shots in net.

Sudbury was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Colts went 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

STORM 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Keegan Stevenson’s goal with 4:02 left to play lifted Guelph over the Battalion.

Matthew Papais, Eric Uba and Fedor Gordeev also scored for the Storm (23-18-5).

Luke Moncada had a pair of goals for North Bay (11-33-2), while Mitchell Russell added a goal.

—

67’S 3 ICEDOGS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Noel Hoefenmayer put away the winner 7:52 into the third period as Ottawa eked out a win over Niagara.

Daylon Groulx and Jack Quinn also scored in the 67’s (37-7-0) seventh straight win.

Jackson Doherty and Cameron Butler replied for the IceDogs (17-24-5).

—

GREYHOUNDS 2 PETES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zack Trott’s power-play goal early in the first period stood as the winner as Sault Ste. Marie fended off the Petes.

Tye Kartye also scored for the Greyhounds (22-23-2).

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson scored as Peterborough (28-17-3) dropped its fourth straight game.

—

FIREBIRDS 8 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jack Wismer and Ty Dellandrea had two goals apiece as Flint downed the Spitfires.

Connor Roberts, Quinn Yule, Cody Morgan, and Braeden Kressler also scored for the Firebirds (27-17-2).

Wyatt Johnston, Tyler Angle and Curtis Douglas replied for Windsor (28-11-5).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.

