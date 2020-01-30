Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Italy confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus: prime minister

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 30, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 6:12 pm
WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak international public health emergency
WATCH ABOVE: WHO declares novel coronavirus outbreak international public health emergency

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the virus, Conte said. Checks were being made to reconstruct the path of the two people to avoid further risks.

The head of the national institute for infectious diseases said their condition was good.

READ MORE: New coronavirus an international public health emergency, WHO declares

“We have two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy,” the prime minister told a news conference, adding that the government had decided to close air traffic to and from China.

“As far as we know we are the first country in the EU to adopt such a measure” Conte said.

Story continues below advertisement

A cabinet meeting has been called on Friday to decide further measures, Conte said.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 170 people in China constituted a global public health emergency.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls for Canadians to come together in response to ‘unreasonable fears’ on internet
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls for Canadians to come together in response to ‘unreasonable fears’ on internet

Both Chinese tourists were in an isolation unit of Rome’s Spallanzani institute, a center specializing in infectious diseases and viruses.

“The two people have been under observation in the hospital since yesterday … The diagnosis was certified by the National Institute of Health,” said Giuseppe Ippolito, scientific director of the Spallanzani institute.

© 2020 Reuters
ItalyCoronaviruschina viruschina coronaviruscoronavirus newsWuhan coronaviruswuhan viruschinese coronaviruscoronavirus wuhanvirus newschinese virus italycoronavirus cruisecoronavirus italyitaly cases coronavirusitaly coronavirusitaly news
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.