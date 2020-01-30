Menu

Montreal police seeking potential B.C. victims of alleged pimp

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 4:34 pm
Police believe Sergei Klenovski may have victims in British Columbia.
Police believe Sergei Klenovski may have victims in British Columbia. Montreal police

Police in Montreal are making a public appeal for potential B.C. victims of a an alleged pimp.

Police in Quebec arrested Sergei Klenovski, 24, on Monday on charges of sexual exploitation involving a 20-year-old woman.

READ MORE: B.C. pimp sentenced to 23 years in human-trafficking case

He’s facing eight charges, including human trafficking, procuring, sexual assault, threats and use of a weapon.

Klenovski is described as five-foot-nine, 150 pounds and has short, brown hair.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about the case is asked to contact Montreal police.

Kelowna pimp was using Plenty of Fish
Kelowna pimp was using Plenty of Fish
Montreal Police
