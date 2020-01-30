Menu

10 Metro Vancouver schools see U-Pass extended to 2025, fares to rise annually

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 4:11 pm
The discounted transit pass for most Metro Vancouver post secondary students has been renewed to 2025. .
The discounted transit pass for most Metro Vancouver post secondary students has been renewed to 2025. . Simon Little/ Global News

U-Pass BC, the discounted unlimited transit pass for most Lower Mainland post-secondary students, has been renewed for another five years.

The pass, which applies to an estimated 140,000 students, was re-approved in a vote by students at 10 institutions, including UBC, SFU and BCIT.

READ MORE: Student transit deal extended three years

The program, which launched in 2010, is a partnership between the province, TransLink, the 10 schools and their student associations.

U-Passes are mandatory for all students of participating institutions, who pay for them through their student fees.

Under the renewed agreement, students will pay $42.50 per month starting in May, a fare that will rise annually until it reaches $46 per month in 2024.

READ MORE: Bye-bye B-Lines: TransLink launching 4 RapidBus routes in January

Story continues below advertisement

The current rate is $41 per month.

In 2018, the province says, U-Pass accounted for about 13 per cent of all trips taken on the region’s transit system.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverTransitMetro VancouverLower MainlandU-passpost secondary studentsPost-secondary schoolstransit for studentsU-Pass extendedU-Pass extended to 2025
