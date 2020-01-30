10 Metro Vancouver schools see U-Pass extended to 2025, fares to rise annually

Send this page to someone via email

U-Pass BC, the discounted unlimited transit pass for most Lower Mainland post-secondary students, has been renewed for another five years.

The pass, which applies to an estimated 140,000 students, was re-approved in a vote by students at 10 institutions, including UBC, SFU and BCIT.

READ MORE: Student transit deal extended three years

The program, which launched in 2010, is a partnership between the province, TransLink, the 10 schools and their student associations.

U-Passes are mandatory for all students of participating institutions, who pay for them through their student fees.

1:48 TransLink announces expansion of Canada Line service TransLink announces expansion of Canada Line service

Under the renewed agreement, students will pay $42.50 per month starting in May, a fare that will rise annually until it reaches $46 per month in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

The current rate is $41 per month.

In 2018, the province says, U-Pass accounted for about 13 per cent of all trips taken on the region’s transit system.