All of Nova Scotia under special weather statement ahead of weekend storm

Another heaping of winter weather is tracking towards the Maritimes, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday, the national weather forecaster said the storm is expected to land in the Maritimes Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Winds are expected to reach 50 to 80 km/h, according to Environment Canada, while 15 centimetres or more of snow will land in Nova Scotia.

All of the province is under a special weather statement as a result.

“While it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for strong winds accompanied by significant amounts of snow and possibly some rain over eastern regions,” Environment Canada said in the release.

"Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain."

Environment Canada is asking the public to monitor alerts and forecasts issued in the days to come.