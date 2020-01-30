Menu

Crime

Police close access to Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:23 pm
Updated January 30, 2020 3:40 pm
Police close Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation
Police closed a section of Hunter Street and Ashburnham Drive and access to the Peterborough Lift Lock for an investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Peterborough police closed a section of East City including the Peterborough Lift Lock for an investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., police closed a section of Hunter Street East between Ashburnham Drive and Armour Road, just west of the Lift Lock tunnel. Vehicles and foot traffic were not permitted through the tunnel.

READ MORE: Lakefield man arrested for theft of bulldozer, construction tools, Peterborough police say

Two vehicles — a car and a minivan — were towed away from the scene after being surrounded by several police cruisers.

Two vehicles were removed from near the Peterborough Lift Lock following a police investigation.
Two vehicles were removed from near the Peterborough Lift Lock following a police investigation. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Peterborough police have yet to comment on the incident.

More to come.

Police investigationPeterborough Police ServiceHunter StreetEast CityPeterborough Lift Locklift lockAshburnham DriveLifltock tunnel
