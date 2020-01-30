Police close access to Peterborough Lift Lock for investigation

Peterborough police closed a section of East City including the Peterborough Lift Lock for an investigation on Thursday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., police closed a section of Hunter Street East between Ashburnham Drive and Armour Road, just west of the Lift Lock tunnel. Vehicles and foot traffic were not permitted through the tunnel.
READ MORE: Lakefield man arrested for theft of bulldozer, construction tools, Peterborough police say
Two vehicles — a car and a minivan — were towed away from the scene after being surrounded by several police cruisers.
The road reopened around 2:15 p.m.
Peterborough police have yet to comment on the incident.
More to come.
COMMENTS