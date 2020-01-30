Menu

All frontline Calgary police officers now equipped to demand breath samples

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 2:40 pm
All frontline Calgary police officers have the equipment to demand breath tests at checkstops or traffic stops.
The Calgary Police Service says it is equipping all frontline officers with alcohol screening devices as it expands roadside tests for drivers.

All drivers in the city can now expect to provide a breath sample when they are pulled over or go through a checkstop.

Since December 2018, police in Canada have been able to demand preliminary samples without reasonable suspicion that drivers have alcohol in their bodies.

Calgary police have taken more than 15,600 samples since the force started mandatory checks more than a year ago.

Those have resulted in 142 Criminal Code charges and 359 provincial sanctions.

In 2015, more than 700 people were seriously injured or killed in impaired driving cases in Canada.

“Impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death in Canada,” said Const. Andrew Fairman with the Calgary police’s alcohol and drug recognition unit.

“We all want to do our part to reduce the tragic impact of impaired driving.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
