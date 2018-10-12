Alberta RCMP hold drug-impaired driving CheckStop demonstration

How will RCMP conduct enforcement with drivers they suspect may be impaired by drugs?

With marijuana legalization less than a week away, drug-impaired driving remains a concern for people and law enforcement agencies across the country.

On Friday afternoon, Alberta RCMP are set to make an announcement related to cannabis and provide a CheckStop demonstration in Edmonton. Global News will live stream the media availability in this post st 1:30 p.m. MT.

The federal government has approved a cannabis testing device for drivers, the Drager DrugTest 5000. The saliva screening equipment will be used by police to test for the main psychoactive agent in cannabis: THC.

The equipment will be made available to police forces across the country, although it will be up to police to decide what testing equipment they want to use. Several police agencies have voiced concerns about the device.

The Edmonton Police Service hasn’t decided whether it will use the new roadside test to detect marijuana. Police chief Rod Knecht said there are a lot of complications with the device and concerns about its accuracy.

“This device does not work very well in the cold for one thing,” he said in late September. “It’s bulky. It’s difficult to use.”

Recreational marijuana use will be legal across Canada on Wednesday, Oct. 17.