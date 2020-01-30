Coquitlam RCMP identify suspect in string of assaults around Glen Park

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. have identified a suspect in seven alleged assaults in and around Glen Park.

Investigators say the suspect was previously unknown to police, adding there were “extenuating circumstances” that may have played a role in the incidents.

Police won’t reveal what those circumstances are, citing privacy, and have not given any further information about the suspect.

“It’s important that our citizens have the information they need to keep themselves safe, and we’d like to thank everyone for their attention to this investigation,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“We also want to remind people that it’s not helpful to draw conclusions about motive without all the facts.”

Police said the detachment’s sex crimes unit was working with Crown prosecutors and “community partners” to determine next steps — whether it be criminal charges or “something else.”

Investigators said systems were in place to ensure the Glen Park area was safe.

According to police, the seven assaults are alleged to have taken place in November, December and January.

In each case, a man is alleged to have approached an adult woman who was walking alone and either grabbed or slapped her before running away.