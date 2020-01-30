Man charged after robbery at Canadian Tire gas station in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 26-year-old man in relation to a robbery that happened in Halifax Wednesday night.

Police said at approximately 9:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a robbery at the Canadian Tire gas bar located at 6590 Bayers Road.

According to police, a man entered the store, told the employee he had a weapon and demanded money. The man then fled on foot with cash and the attendant was not injured, police added.

The man was arrested a short time later in the area without incident. No weapon was located, said police.

Mark Patrick Gray of Halifax is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to face robbery charges.

