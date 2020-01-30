Woman, 22, suffers serious injuries after being struck in Moncton crosswalk

A 22-year-old Moncton woman is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a person driving an SUV.
READ MORE: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says
New Brunswick RCMP say the collision at the intersection of McLaughlin Drive and Westwood Drive was reported just after 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police believe the woman was crossing McLaughlin Drive at the crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV travelling southbound.
She’s in hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.
READ MORE: 69-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Halifax, councillor says
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.
COMMENTS