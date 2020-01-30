Menu

Traffic

Woman, 22, suffers serious injuries after being struck in Moncton crosswalk

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 11:30 am
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.
Submitted: Wade Perry

A 22-year-old Moncton woman is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a person driving an SUV.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision at the intersection of McLaughlin Drive and Westwood Drive was reported just after 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police believe the woman was crossing McLaughlin Drive at the crosswalk when she was struck by an SUV travelling southbound.

She’s in hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.



