Details of suspect released in Uptown Waterloo assault

Waterloo Regional Police have released the description of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent sexual assault in Uptown Waterloo.

Police say a woman was walking near the intersection of Erb and Caroline streets when a man came up to her from behind, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The suspect is being described as around 25 years old and five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. He was reported to be wearing a red jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans and white shoes and brandishing a weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

