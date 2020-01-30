Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Details of suspect released in Uptown Waterloo assault

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 12:08 pm
The main entrance to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's headquarters in Kitchener.
The main entrance to the Waterloo Regional Police Service's headquarters in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have released the description of a man they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent sexual assault in Uptown Waterloo.

Police say a woman was walking near the intersection of Erb and Caroline streets when a man came up to her from behind, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

READ MORE: Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich, police say

The incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 8.

The suspect is being described as around 25 years old and five feet nine inches tall, with a medium build. He was reported to be wearing a red jacket, yellow hoodie, jeans and white shoes and brandishing a weapon.

READ MORE: Multiple suspects involved in recent Waterloo shooting, police say

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterlooWaterloo crimeWaterloo sexual assaultUptown WaterlooErb street waterlooCaroline street waterlooUptown Waterloo sexual assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.