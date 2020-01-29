Ottawa police hate crimes unit investigating after national holocaust monument defaced

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Ottawa police hate crimes unit are investigating after officers say the national holocaust memorial was defaced.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the memorial, located at the corner of Booth and Wellington streets, at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. They said it wasn’t clear when the monument was defaced or how badly it was damaged.

Chief Peter Sloly reacted to the incident on Twitter Wednesday evening, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“Incidents such as this are deeply disturbing to many communities, especially when they target specific groups,” Sloly wrote.

“It will not be tolerated.”

News of the incident comes less than a week after the Ottawa Police Service formally announced it was re-establishing a centralized hate crime unit and adding additional resources to address hate crimes-related issues.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5453 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

