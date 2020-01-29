Calgary Stampeder Bo Levi Mitchell has Grey Cup championship rings stolen

Send this page to someone via email

A car prowler made off with two very specific and priceless items when they broke into a truck parked in a northeast Calgary parking lot earlier this month — ones belonging to one of the city’s biggest sports stars.

According to police, Calgary Stampeder Bo Levi Mitchell had his truck parked in a lot in the 2500 block of 8 Avenue N.E. on Thursday, Jan. 2.

While there, someone managed to steal Mitchell’s two 2018 Grey Cup rings — the championship ring and the most outstanding player ring.

Bo Levi Mitchell’s most outstanding player ring. Calgary Police Service

Using CCTV images from Calgary Transit, officers were soon able to find and arrest a suspect, but they didn’t have the rings.

Now, investigators are hoping the public — especially sports memorabilia buyers, sellers and collectors — will keep an eye out for the rings.

“Given the uniqueness of these rings, it is highly likely that someone in our community knows where they are or will come across them,” Const. Sean Lynn said.

“These rings represent more than just a piece of jewelry, they represent significant accomplishments and we would all like to see them returned to the rightful owner.”

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the rings and where they are to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

When Global News reached out the Calgary Stampeders for a comment from Mitchell, director of communications Jean Lefebvre said the football player was letting police handle the case and “besides expressing gratitude for any assistance that anyone can provide in the recovery of the rings, he has no comment on the matter.”