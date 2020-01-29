Emergence of crystal meth use in N.B. ‘very concerning,’ says Ensemble Greater Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

The emergence of crystal meth is a concern to some frontline workers in the Moncton area.

“We’ve been hearing about the methamphetamines for a couple of years now, but I can truly say that in the past year there’s been a real increase,” says Annie Claveau, Horizon Health Network’s program manager for addictions and mental health services in Moncton.

At the clinic which houses Moncton’s detox centre, where Claveau works, staff say they’ve noticed up to a 35 per cent increase in crystal meth use from positive urine samples.

And while Ensemble Moncton also says there’s been an uptick in use of crystal meth across the three largest cities in New Brunswick, it’s still not the most common drug, according to a survey the organization did in 2018.

“Cocaine is still the number one preference, followed by dilaudid,” says Debby Warren, the executive director for Ensemble Greater Moncton. “But now, we have added to the mix, over the last two or three years, crystal meth, which is very concerning.”

Claveau says staff at other Horizon clinics are also seeing upticks. Warren says the surge in popularity is due in part to crystal meth being cheap.

Horizon has launched an awareness campaign.

Experts say part of the challenge is the random mix of ingredients that go into crystal meth, sometimes including anti-freeze and paint thinners.

“Because of the unknowns that goes into the makeup of the drug, the challenge to treat people and save peoples lives, is that we need to be aware of it and we need to educate ourselves,” says Warren. “We need to find ways to find treatment and other medications for them.”

New Brunswick RCMP didn’t have any statistics relating to crystal meth available Wednesday, but highlighted the dangers.

“Crystal meth is certainly a concern as it’s highly addictive and a potentially deadly substance that’s being used,” says Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with the force. “The drug is also disguised as, or combined with other drugs, and those using it may not be aware which can pose even greater danger.”

Claveau says more collaboration among health-care professionals is needed, but says acknowledging the problem is important.

“If it continues, we really need to find a way to (find) what’s the best approach to this problem that’s getting bigger and bigger.” Tweet This

She says stigma is part of the reason people don’t access services.