Montreal and RDP-PAT become co-owners of sports complex

The City of Montreal and the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles are officially co-owners and managers of the St-Jean-Vianney sports centre in the east end.

The centre is now co-owned by Montreal thanks to a $15-million investment by the city. The funds helped cover necessary upgrades for the complex.

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles Mayor Caroline Bourgeois said she was excited about the development and thanked Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante for being a part of the project.

“We’re very happy,” said Bourgeois.

Local sports teams, coaches and parents were on site to celebrate the announcement.

The complex is equipped with an indoor soccer field, an arena, three gyms and two outdoor soccer fields.