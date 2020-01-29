Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal and RDP-PAT become co-owners of sports complex

By Kwabena Oduro Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 4:25 pm
Sports team and coaches were there for the announcement.
Sports team and coaches were there for the announcement. Kwabena Oduro/Global News

The City of Montreal and the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles are officially co-owners and managers of the St-Jean-Vianney sports centre in the east end.

The centre is now co-owned by Montreal thanks to a $15-million investment by the city. The funds helped cover necessary upgrades for the complex.

READ MORE: YMCA Guy-Favreau to close permanently, citing soaring renovation costs

Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles Mayor Caroline Bourgeois said she was excited about the development and thanked Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante for being a part of the project.

“We’re very happy,” said Bourgeois.

READ MORE: Montreal to upgrade fences around outdoor swimming pools

Local sports teams, coaches and parents were on site to celebrate the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

The complex is equipped with an indoor soccer field, an arena, three gyms and two outdoor soccer fields.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City HallValerie PlanteCity of MontrealRivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-TremblesCaroline BourgeoisSt-Jean-Vianney cultural centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.