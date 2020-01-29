Menu

Crime

Man threatened couple outside restaurant with handgun: Hamilton police

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:56 am
Hamilton man arrested for firearm and ammunition possession. .
Hamilton man arrested for firearm and ammunition possession. . Hamilton Police Service

A 26-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with numerous firearm-related offences, after he was arrested for threatening others with a handgun.

Police say on Tuesday, Jan. 28, just before midnight, a couple was standing outside a restaurant in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North when they were approached by a man. He initiated a conversation with the couple and threatened to harm them while holding a gun.

The couple went back inside the restaurant and the man was seen walking southbound on Queen Street.

According to police, the couple said the gun was not pointed at them during the interaction and they were not physically injured.

READ MORE: GTA mayors, police chiefs call for stronger border enforcement to combat gun violence

Police were immediately contacted and officers responded to the area.

A man matching the description of the suspect was located walking through a parking lot in the area of Hess Street South and Main Street West. He was arrested without incident and searched.

Hamilton councillor calls for tougher stance on gun crime in wake of shooting
Hamilton councillor calls for tougher stance on gun crime in wake of shooting

He was found to be in possession of a black and silver handgun, ammunition, a small amount of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody where police learned he was also bound by a court order and his arrest signified a violation to that order.

The man, who is not being named by police, was scheduled to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse Wednesday to answer to several charges, including:

  • Uttering threats
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Failure to comply with probation
  • Possession unloaded firearm
  • Knowledge of unloaded firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered serial number
  • Possession of a controlled substance – Cocaine

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Oleniuk by calling 905-546-3833.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

HamiltonDrugsHamilton PoliceFirearmHamilton CrimeHandgunAmmunitionCrimestoppersMan With A GunKing St WestQueen St North
