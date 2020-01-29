Net neutrality, digital tax in spotlight as broadcasting review report set for release

Send this page to someone via email

A panel of Canadian experts is set to make its recommendations on the future of broadcasting in this country.

After a year and a half of study, the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel will publish a report on Wednesday that is expected to touch on everything from recommendations on a tax on digital streaming services, net neutrality, consolidated media ownership and the role of the public broadcaster in an increasingly diverse and globalized media landscape.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains appointed the panel in June 2018 and its recommendations will have impacts on both his portfolio and that of Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault. Both will be using the report to guide changes they may make to the Broadcasting Act and the Telecommunications Act.

How best to enshrine net neutrality has been the guiding goal of the review.

That’s despite efforts south of the border to erode net neutrality, the principle that internet providers should have to treat all content on their platforms equally.

For example, having net neutrality means an internet provider can’t throttle access to a video streaming platform owned by a competitor.

Without net neutrality, internet providers can favour their own subscribers and services and slash access to those offered by competitors.

The U.S. slashed its net neutrality rules in 2017, prompting concerns that similar moves could happen in Canada. But in a unanimous motion in the House of Commons, all parties voted in favour of tasking the review panel with taking an approach centred around enshrining net neutrality rules in Canadian law.

