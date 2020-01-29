Menu

Crime

Man charged with uttering threats following domestic-related incident in Bradford: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:03 am
South Simcoe police have charged a Brampton man following a reported domestic-related incident.
South Simcoe police have charged a Brampton man following a reported domestic-related incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 58-year-old Brampton man was charged with uttering threats after a domestic-related incident in Bradford was reported last Monday, South Simcoe police say.

On Jan. 20, a Bradford woman reported that her former spouse had threatened to damage her home, according to police.

Following an investigation, the 58-year-old man was charged on Sunday with uttering threats to damage property.

The man was released with a future court date, police say, and officers completed a safety plan with the woman and connected her to victim services.

