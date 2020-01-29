Man charged with uttering threats following domestic-related incident in Bradford: police

A 58-year-old Brampton man was charged with uttering threats after a domestic-related incident in Bradford was reported last Monday, South Simcoe police say.
On Jan. 20, a Bradford woman reported that her former spouse had threatened to damage her home, according to police.
Following an investigation, the 58-year-old man was charged on Sunday with uttering threats to damage property.
The man was released with a future court date, police say, and officers completed a safety plan with the woman and connected her to victim services.
