Man charged with uttering threats following domestic-related incident in Bradford: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 58-year-old Brampton man was charged with uttering threats after a domestic-related incident in Bradford was reported last Monday, South Simcoe police say.

On Jan. 20, a Bradford woman reported that her former spouse had threatened to damage her home, according to police.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigating after series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford

Following an investigation, the 58-year-old man was charged on Sunday with uttering threats to damage property.

The man was released with a future court date, police say, and officers completed a safety plan with the woman and connected her to victim services.

Story continues below advertisement