Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate suffered over 60 injuries in 2017 killing: autopsy

By Ryan Kessler Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 7:51 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 8:30 pm
Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate suffered over 60 injuries in 2017 killing: autopsy
WATCH: Correctional officers describe finding Tyler Vandewater near his recently deceased cellmate.

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

Beneath Chris Van Camp’s Saskatchewan Penitentiary blankets, there were more than 60 lacerations or wounds on the inmate‘s upper body.

Related News

His cellmate, Tyler Vandewater, was standing against a wall, eating a sandwich on the morning of June 7, 2017, according to Dean Friedt, who was a correctional officer at the time.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmates appeared friendly before 2017 killing: testimony

Ordered through the cell door to wake Van Camp, Friedt said Vandewater held his sandwich in one hand and shook the body with the other.

“He got in last night. He’s tired,” Vandewater replied, according to the officer.

Van Camp, 37, was declared dead in his cell shortly after 8 a.m., according to an agreed statement of facts. Vandewater, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death.

Story continues below advertisement
Sask. Penitentiary inmates appeared friendly before 2017 killing: testimony
Tyler Vandewater is accused of murdering Chris Van Camp (pictured) when both were living on a maximum-security range for Terror Squad gang members. Facebook

Friedt said officers found a six to seven-inch metal prison shank laying between Van Camp’s body and the wall. The homemade weapon appeared to be made out of a sharpened piece of fencing, he said.

After tearing the blankets away, Friedt said he found blood-soaked garbage bags on Van Camp’s bottom-bunk in the cell.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in Saskatchewan Penitentiary death

As his trial continued Tuesday, Vandewater sat in a red and blue tracksuit with blue jeans. His hands and feet were shackled in the prisoner’s box.

The accused stared straight ahead as correctional officers described finding Van Camp’s body. As officers lifted the orange linens, they found extensive injuries.

There were 26 lacerations, stab wounds or incised wounds on Van Camp’s head, according to an autopsy report. His neck had six stab wounds, along with four stab wounds to the chest and 25 to the back. He died of blood loss.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mother suing government over son’s death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

Blood from the injuries on Van Camp’s body appeared to be cleaned up, Friedt told court.

Correctional officer Vince Gawryliuk called for additional officers. When correctional officer Rod Frank arrived, he said Vandewater was being cuffed.

In a statement to police, Frank told officers the accused spoke as he was cuffed: “Relax guys. What’s your f—–g problem? Take it easy.”

Frank recalled looking through a window in the cell’s door during his morning count before the discovery. He remembered spending an “inordinate amount of time” at the door before seeing the slight movement of Van Camp’s blanket.

READ MORE: Sask. advocates pushing for equal voting rights for prisoners

“I was convinced I had two living, breathing bodies in that cell,” Frank said during cross-examination. “I’ve gone through this a thousand times in my mind. I saw that blanket move.”

He later stated he “screwed up” and he believes Van Camp was dead at the time of the 7 a.m. count.

Crown prosecutor Linh Lê entered the metal prison shank as an exhibit Tuesday, along with a metal wire, makeshift handle and blue pen.

As the trial began Monday, defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle told court he intends to call Vandewater to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

A self-defence argument will be at the forefront, according to the defence.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderPrince AlbertSecond Degree MurderPrince Albert SaskatchewanInmate DeathSaskatchewan PenitentiarySaskatchewan Penitentiary Prince AlbertChristopher Van CampSaskatchewan Penitentiary InmatePrince Albert CourtTyler VandewaterChris Van Camp
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.