Kelowna, B.C. residents still displaced 2 years after Truswell Road fire: ‘We will cope’

Send this page to someone via email

Restorations are still underway at Water’s Edge residential building in the Mission area.

It’s been over two years since an extensive fire destroyed the neighbouring building and caused massive damage to Water’s Edge, after a roofer’s torch ignited the blaze on July 8, 2017.

READ MORE: Fire destroys abandoned house on City of Kelowna property

The fire spread to Water’s Edge, destroying 22 units and further damaging others with smoke and water.

Residents were expecting to move in on Wednesday, but have received notice that their move-in date had been postponed.

“We were all set, we were all packed up,” said Ray Putnam, a Water’s Edge resident.

“Now, we have to wait for one more month.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna business badly damaged in overnight fire

Water’s Edge has 65 suites with 130 residents. Everyone has been displaced for two years, while the building was being restored.

“We were disappointed, obviously,” Putnam told Global News on Tuesday.

“Nothing we can do about it, we will cope.”

1:31 New temporary homeless shelter in West Kelowna New temporary homeless shelter in West Kelowna

Colter Developments, the company tasked with rebuilding Water’s Edge, said the delays are linked to a few different issues.

The company says it expected to begin moving in residents on Wednesday, but could not meet the City of Kelowna’s occupancy permit requirements.

“We tried to go for occupancy last week,” said Kelly Leroux, Colter Development’s vice president. “But, we didn’t have everything up to their [City of Kelowna] standards.”

Colter Developments also says the building had a setback around a week or two ago.

READ MORE: Former Okanagan PAC treasurer expected to plead guilty to theft

“We had a sprinkler line blow. A little bit of a set back,” said Mitchell Hudson, a Colter Development employee.

“Four rooms got hit pretty hard.”

1:53 Kelowna residents still displaced after Truswell Road fire Kelowna residents still displaced after Truswell Road fire

Leroux says many of the difficulties are due to every unit being custom-designed.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re all different; it’s very challenging,” said Leroux. “We are working hard with every owner, the strata and the consultants.”

The City of Kelowna issued a statement regarding Water’s Edge.

“Before the city can issue occupancy permits, we need the architect to provide the required “schedules” or sign-offs to allow people to stay overnight,” the statement from the city reads.

“He is not yet ready to provide those because, for example, the minimum life safety requirements are not yet in place, like elevator or fire alarm certificates. Plus the parking garage is still full of construction materials.

“The city has offered to be flexible to a point, and is willing to provide partial occupancy permits for areas of the building that are complete, but the architect is not quite ready to provide assurances that even portions of the building are ready.”

Residents have been told to expect to be able to move in next month.