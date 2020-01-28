Menu

Crime

South Simcoe police investigating after series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 5:38 pm
According to officers, items have been stolen from a number of vehicles in the 8th Line and Barrie Street area.
According to officers, items have been stolen from a number of vehicles in the 8th Line and Barrie Street area. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford, Ont.  that reportedly occurred over the past couple weeks.

READ MORE: Innisfil man charged with sexual assault: South Simcoe police

Police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

If a resident’s vehicle was entered, officers are urging people to notify police, even if it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service.

Surge in tractor trailer thefts leave police puzzled
Story continues below advertisement
