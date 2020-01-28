South Simcoe police investigating after series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles in Bradford, Ont. that reportedly occurred over the past couple weeks.

According to officers, items have been stolen from a number of vehicles in the 8th Line and Barrie Street area.

Police are reminding residents to always lock their vehicles and to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

If a resident’s vehicle was entered, officers are urging people to notify police, even if it doesn’t appear that anything was stolen.

Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service.

