Innisfil man charged with sexual assault: South Simcoe police

A 27-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with sexual assault, South Simcoe police say.
Officers say they began an investigation on Wednesday after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man she had met on social media.
Police say officers identified the man and charged him with sexual assault.
According to officers, the victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries as a result of the reported incident.
The Innisfil man was released with a future court date.
