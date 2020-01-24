Innisfil man charged with sexual assault: South Simcoe police

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with sexual assault, South Simcoe police say.

Officers say they began an investigation on Wednesday after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a man she had met on social media.

Police say officers identified the man and charged him with sexual assault.

According to officers, the victim didn’t suffer any physical injuries as a result of the reported incident.

The Innisfil man was released with a future court date.

