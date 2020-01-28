Menu

Canada

Calgary man killed during snowmobiling trip to Revelstoke, B.C.

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 11:41 am
A Calgary man was killed on Jan. 25 while snowmobiling in B.C., thecoroner’s office said.
Harrison Perkins

A Calgary man died during a snowmobiling excursion in B.C. last weekend.

According to the B.C. Coroner’s Office, the Calgarian was killed while in the Sugar Bowl area of Boulder Mountain on Jan. 25.

The area is only about 10 kilometres west of the city of Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Snowmobiler killed after getting trapped in avalanche in B.C.’s Nicola Valley

The identity of the victim, who the coroner’s office said was in his 50s, has not yet been released.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson said the coroner’s office investigation will look to determine “how, where, when and by what means” the man came to his death.

