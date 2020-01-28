Menu


Armed Forces wrap up blizzard response in Newfoundland after historic storm

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 10:40 am
Canadian Armed Forces members in Newfoundland and Labrador on Jan. 20, 2019, after an intense snowstorm ground the province to a halt. .
Canadian Armed Forces members in Newfoundland and Labrador on Jan. 20, 2019, after an intense snowstorm ground the province to a halt. . JTFA/Twitter

The Armed Forces have wrapped up their mission in Newfoundland and Labrador after dispatching to the provincial capital more than a week ago to help with recovery from a historic blizzard.

READ MORE: St. John’s lifts state of emergency 8 days after massive storm 

Premier Dwight Ball thanked the reservists and soldiers Tuesday for supporting residents after the Jan. 17 winter storm that dumped more than 76 centimetres of snow on St. John’s in a single day.

A statement from the province’s Department of Municipal Affairs says responding personnel completed 900 tasks in the St. John’s area, mostly helping snowbound Newfoundlanders dig out of their homes.

The statement says the phase of the cleanup with the Armed Forces is over, but reminds people that municipalities are still working to widen roads and clear sidewalks.



The City of St. John’s was under a state of emergency for eight days in the wake of the storm, but that declaration was lifted Saturday morning.

READ MORE: In St. John’s, N.L., hopes rise of return to normalcy in daily life – and death

Municipal Affairs says the department’s priority is safety and asks residents to check in on neighbours, especially seniors and people with disabilities.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
