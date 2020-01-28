Menu

Canada

Vasilios (Billy) Georgopoulos found guilty on all charges in Calgary sexual assault trial

By Melissa Gilligan and Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 4:03 pm
Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos.
Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos. Obtained by Global News

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content. Discretion is advised.

A man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and beating a woman during an 11-hour ordeal in a Calgary hotel room in 2017 been found guilty on all four counts laid against him.

Vasilios “Billy” Georgopolus, 39, was on trial for sexual assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos pictured in a court handout.
Vasilios “Billy” Georgopoulos pictured in a court handout. Court exhibit

The victim, who can only be identified as Rachel, told court she met Georgopoulos on the dating website SugarDaddy.com.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Victim testifies she was drugged, beaten and raped in alleged 11-hour Calgary hotel assault

She said the two agreed to meet in person on Oct. 4, 2017, when Rachel — who lives out of town — was visiting her mother in Calgary.

READ MORE: Trial begins for man accused of sexually assaulting woman during 11-hour ordeal at Calgary hotel

In October 2017, police said the victim was prevented from leaving a hotel room for 11 hours, during which time they alleged she was physically and sexually assaulted and burned.

READ MORE: Woman sexually assaulted, burned during 11-hour hotel confinement: Calgary police

More coming…

– With files from Silvana Benolich, Global News

