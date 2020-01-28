Vasilios (Billy) Georgopoulos found guilty on all charges in Calgary sexual assault trial

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content. Discretion is advised.
A man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and beating a woman during an 11-hour ordeal in a Calgary hotel room in 2017 been found guilty on all four counts laid against him.
Vasilios “Billy” Georgopolus, 39, was on trial for sexual assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.
The victim, who can only be identified as Rachel, told court she met Georgopoulos on the dating website SugarDaddy.com.
She said the two agreed to meet in person on Oct. 4, 2017, when Rachel — who lives out of town — was visiting her mother in Calgary.
In October 2017, police said the victim was prevented from leaving a hotel room for 11 hours, during which time they alleged she was physically and sexually assaulted and burned.
– With files from Silvana Benolich, Global News
