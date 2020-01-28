N.S. government launches website to help university students access mental health support online

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government launched the HealthyMindsNS website on Jan. 16 to make it easier for post-secondary students to access mental health support.

The site currently lists five free mental health e-tools, including Kognito, TAO, 7 Cups, Crisis Text Line and Good 2 Talk.

READ MORE: Inquiry into Afghanistan vet who killed family, self to continue in Nova Scotia

7 Cups provides online therapy and free support to “people experiencing emotional distress by connecting them with trained listeners,” according to its website.

Good 2 Talk is a confidential helpline that connects post-secondary students with a professional counsellor who can provide support on a range of topics, including school-related stress and anxiety; relationship, work or financial challenges; concerns about substance use, panic or crisis; and thoughts of suicide.

Story continues below advertisement

All the services are available 24-7.

READ MORE: Ontario child and youth mental health service wait-lists double — report

In-person treatment and counselling will still be available at universities, according to the province. However, it hopes the “online services can play an important role in providing students with a variety of support options that can be accessed at any time and in a private way.”

“Student mental health is not a nine-to-five issue. This suite of services complements in-person care by providing anonymous, around-the-clock services to help students in need,” said Mary Navas, chair of Students Nova Scotia.

“As students, we all face routine stressors — academics, work, extracurriculars, finances, relationships and more. These tools help students by providing several free, accessible outlets to help mitigate hardships when students need it most.”

READ MORE: Want to be happier in 2020? Make mental health a priority

The province said each university and college across Nova Scotia can select the programs that best complement its current service offerings.

For example, Nova Scotia Community College said in a press release that “Kognito’s online training offers the college’s employees an additional tool to strengthen their ability to lead meaningful conversations with students about their academic, social, emotional and physical health.”

Story continues below advertisement

Université Sainte-Anne in Halifax also offers HealthyMindsNS services in French.