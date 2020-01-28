Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Inquiry into Afghanistan vet who killed family, self, to continue in Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 7:47 am
Updated January 28, 2020 7:49 am
Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond.
Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Facebook

An inquiry into an Afghanistan war veteran who shot and killed three members of this family before turning the gun on himself continues Tuesday in Nova Scotia.

It’s the second full day of hearings for the inquiry into the case of Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old former infantryman who killed his mother, wife and daughter before killing himself in January 2017.

READ MORE: Inquiry into death of Afghan veteran Lionel Desmond, his family now underway in Nova Scotia

The inquiry heard Monday that Desmond’s wife Shanna had told him to leave their home in rural Nova Scotia after a heated argument two days before the killings.

A lawyer representing doctors who tried to help Desmond said he followed his wife’s advice and went to an emergency room, where a psychiatrist described him as “pleasant” and “forthcoming.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Inquiry into deaths of former soldier Lionel Desmond and his family resume Monday

Desmond, a retired corporal, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after two particularly violent tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

The inquiry will examine whether he had access to mental health and domestic violence services – and whether he should have been able to buy a rifle.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Mental HealthAfghanistanPost-traumatic Stress DisorderLionel DesmondWar Veterandomestic violence services
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.