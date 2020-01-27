Inquiry into death of Afghan veteran Lionel Desmond, his family now underway in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

An inquiry into the death of a mentally ill Afghan war veteran who killed his family and himself in rural Nova Scotia three years ago opened Monday with statements from a number of lawyers and testimony from the province’s chief medical examiner.

At one point, a lawyer who represents doctors at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., told the hearing that Lionel Desmond had met with two doctors at the hospital on Jan. 1, 2017 – two days before he fatally shot his mother, wife and daughter in a home in nearby Big Tracadie, N.S., then turned the gun on himself.

Lawyer Stewart Hayne said Desmond met with Dr. Justin Clark in the hospital’s emergency room, where Clark noted Desmond was not in distress and did not have any suicidal or homicidal thoughts.

Hayne said Desmond later met with a psychiatrist, Dr. Faisal Rahman, who also reported that Desmond was “pleasant, forthcoming, engaging, respectful and a proud father.”

The lawyer said Rahman will tell the inquiry that Desmond confirmed he had an altercation with his wife Shanna earlier in the evening, and he asked if he could spend the night in the hospital to “reflect and regroup.”

The inquiry is expected to hear that Desmond was released the next day after Rahman confirmed the former infantryman did not require hospitalization.

The recollections of the doctors are important because some of Desmond’s friends and relatives have long complained he was turned away from the hospital before the killings.

The Desmond Fatality Inquiry is being held at the Guysborough Municipal building in Guysborough, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. A high-profile inquiry is set to begin today in rural Nova Scotia, not far from where Lionel Desmond, an Afghan war veteran with PTSD, fatally shot his mother, wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Desmond, a 33-year-old retired corporal, had been diagnosed with PTSD after two tours in Afghanistan in 2007.

The inquiry will examine whether Desmond had access to mental health and domestic violence services – and whether he should have been able to buy a rifle.

It will also investigate whether the health care and social services providers he dealt with were trained to recognize occupational stress injuries or domestic violence.

The inquiry was supposed to begin last November, but the hearings in Guysborough, N.S., were adjourned when the parents of Desmond’s wife confirmed they had replaced their lawyer only the week before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2020.