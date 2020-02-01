Super Bowl recipes: Easy and delicious meals for your viewing party

Send this page to someone via email

It wouldn’t be the Super Bowl without snacks.

From chips and dip to three-bean chili, the annual championship game can be a great excuse to indulge with friends.

And Canadians don’t hold back — in 2019, the nation purchased more than 2.3 million chicken wings from M&M Food Market leading up to Super Bowl weekend.

In fact, chicken wings continue to be the bestselling snack for game day, according to data collected by the Canadian grocer.

Ribs were a close second, with Canadians buying more than 40,000 racks of ribs prior to the Super Bowl in 2019. Other fan favourites were flat breads (19,000 sold) and prepared hors d’oeuvres (2.9 million sold).

Cheese sticks, meatballs, chili and pulled pork were also popular buys for Canadian football fans last year.

Now, Super Bowl LIV is near.

If you’re scrambling for quick and easy recipes you can throw together before Sunday, you’re not alone.

Below, our friends at Food Network Canada share some of the most popular recipes for cheesy, greasy game-time eats.

Bacon-jalapeno dip

It’s cheesy, it’s spicy and it has bacon ⁠— what more could you want? Serve it to friends with chips, pita or sliced veggies for an easy game-time snack.

Cheeseburger pizza

Burgers are cumbersome ⁠— someone has to be outside to grill them, someone else has to chop toppings, and eating them is a task in and of itself. They aren’t a great idea if everyone is trying to keep an eye on the game.

Enter: the cheeseburger pizza. It’s two delicious foods combined. And it’s way easier to munch on without missing any flags!

Cheesesteak garbage bread

Don’t let the name of this recipe fool you ⁠— it’s delicious. Throw it together in the hours before your friends arrive and serve the sandwiches on a big platter. Your crowd will love how easy it is to grab and go … back to the couch.

Buttermilk fried chicken

Fried chicken is an oldie but a goodie. Snuggle up with friends and family in front of the TV and indulge in this sweet and salty buttermilk chicken.

Skillet scalloped potatoes

This recipe is ultra cheesy, crispy on top and gooey in the middle. It’s the perfect side dish for your cheesesteak garbage bread or classic chicken wings.

Extra crunchy sheet-pan macaroni and cheese

Cheese, cheese and more cheese. That’s what the Super Bowl is all about, right? Throw this sheet pan down on your coffee table and let your party have at it. The extra crunch is a game-changer, guaranteed.

Waffled margherita pizza

This recipe is a masterclass in how to make an already amazing food even better. Imagine your favourite pizza, but the crust is your favourite breakfast food ⁠— waffles! It’s sweet, it’s salty and it’s ultimately drool-worthy.

Chocolate chip cookie dough

And for dessert, the thing everyone loves ⁠— but safe to eat! Send your friends home with the sweet taste of chocolate chip cookie dough.

