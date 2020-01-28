Menu

Crime

Laval police seeking potential victims in sexual assault case

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 9:28 am
Michel Ianiri, 59, appeared at the Laval courthouse last September.
Michel Ianiri, 59, appeared at the Laval courthouse last September. Laval police

Laval police are seeking potential victims of a man who they allege committed sexual offences between 1986 and 1990.

Michel Ianiri, 59, appeared at the Laval courthouse last September to face charges of sexual assault and inciting sexual contact.

Police say he was released with conditions and will appear in court again on March 24.

READ MORE: Quebec’s health ministry investigating 3 potential new coronavirus cases

Ianiri was reportedly the manager of an arcade on Laurier Boulevard in the Laval-des-Rapides area during the 1980s.

According to police, witnesses said Ianiri invited youth to his home and engaged in sexual activity, with the reported victims being mostly young men.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there are other victims.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 450-662-4636 or 911.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultLavalLaval policelaval crimeLaval-des-RapidesLaval CourthouseLaval major crimes divisionMichel Ianiri
