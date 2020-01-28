Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Countries look to evacuate citizens as coronavirus death toll rises to 106

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 6:29 am
Toronto sees first confirmed case, one presumptive case of coronavirus
WATCH: Toronto sees first confirmed case, one presumptive case of coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new form of coronavirus, with 106 deaths.

Nearly all of the fatalities have been in central Hubei province, but the new total includes the first death in Beijing.

READ MORE: Hong Kong cuts trains to mainland China in attempt to limit spread of coronavirus

The Canadian government has updated its advice for travellers to say that citizens shouldn’t go to Hubei province at all, having earlier advised that all non-essential travel should be avoided.

Story continues below advertisement

The travel warning followed further reassurances from the country’s top public health official that the risk from the disease remains minimal, despite the discovery of a second presumptive case.

Samples from the wife of the man considered to be Canada’s first confirmed case of the illness have been sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for official confirmation.

First coronavirus case confirmed in Canada, second case presumed

Several countries including the United States, Japan, Mongolia and France are preparing evacuations of their citizens, but Canada has not yet announced such plans

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruschina viruswhat is coronaviruswuhan chinaCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus newsvirus in canadatravel CanadaHong Kong CoronavirusBeijing coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.