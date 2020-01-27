Coquitlam RCMP issue warning about serial sex assault suspect near Glen Park

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a warning after a string of sex assaults in and around Glen Park that are believed to be linked.

Mounties say four incidents have been reported, two in mid-December and two last week.

“We don’t have a really good description of the suspect. These incidents happened really quickly, and nobody has yet seen the suspect’s face,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the Coquitlam RCMP.

“What we can say is these are happening in the evening. Adult women are being targeted and they’re alone.”

McLauchlin said in all instances, the man approached the women and then grabbed or slapped them before running away. All of the assaults happened between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as having a slight build, being short or below average height and was wearing dark clothing and a black jacket.

0:34 Police warn about violent sex offender living in Vancouver Police warn about violent sex offender living in Vancouver

Police are urging anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.

They’re also urging women in the area to be extra-aware when walking in the evenings, and to consider doing so with a friend or partner.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 911.