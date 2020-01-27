Menu

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP issue warning about serial sex assault suspect near Glen Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 9:33 pm
Coquitlam RCMP says the assaults all took place in or around Glen Park. .
Coquitlam RCMP says the assaults all took place in or around Glen Park. . RCMP handout

Coquitlam RCMP have issued a warning after a string of sex assaults in and around Glen Park that are believed to be linked.

Mounties say four incidents have been reported, two in mid-December and two last week.

READ MORE: ‘Code of silence’ hindering investigation of restaurant worker’s sex assault: Coquitlam RCMP

“We don’t have a really good description of the suspect. These incidents happened really quickly, and nobody has yet seen the suspect’s face,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with the Coquitlam RCMP.

“What we can say is these are happening in the evening. Adult women are being targeted and they’re alone.”

McLauchlin said in all instances, the man approached the women and then grabbed or slapped them before running away. All of the assaults happened between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as having a slight build, being short or below average height and was wearing dark clothing and a black jacket.

Police are urging anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.

They’re also urging women in the area to be extra-aware when walking in the evenings, and to consider doing so with a friend or partner.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 911.

