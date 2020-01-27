Menu

Economy

Kenney wants swift approval from Trudeau for Teck Frontier oilsands mine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 27, 2020 6:00 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shown in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly on approval of the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray or confirm the government is planning to phase out the oilsands.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is shown in Calgary, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Alberta's premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly on approval of the Teck Frontier mine north of Fort McMurray or confirm the government is planning to phase out the oilsands. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta’s premier says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to move swiftly to approve the Teck Frontier oilsands mine north of Fort McMurray.

Jason Kenney says there is no reason to delay the go-ahead of the $20.6-billion project near Wood Buffalo National Park in northeastern Alberta.

READ MORE: Teck Frontier project to challenge Trudeau’s climate policies, relationship to Alberta: expert

A federal-provincial review last summer determined Frontier would be in the public interest, even though it would be likely to harm the environment and Indigenous people.

Kenney says the government has to stop listening to a handful of Aboriginal leaders when the majority of them are in favour.

READ MORE: Demonstrators rally in support of — and against — Teck’s Frontier mine project

He says reconciliation should mean saying “yes” to economic development for First Nations people.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney says his government will provide Indigenous communities with up to $250 million to invest in major resource projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline and the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northeastern British Columbia.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauFirst NationsJason KenneyOil and GasUCPalberta first nationsWood Buffalo National ParkTeck Frontierfort mcmurray projectsteck frontier oilsandsTeck Frontier oilsands mine
