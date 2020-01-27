Kate Middleton shares her powerful Holocaust survivor portraits to mark liberation anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

Kate Middleton‘s powerful portraits of Holocaust survivors were unveiled on Monday in commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day.

The portraits, shared on the Royal Family’s official Twitter account, depict survivors Steven Frank, a medallist of the British Empire, and Yvonne Bernstein.

The survivors are pictured with younger generations of their family in an effort to show the children carrying on the legacy of their grandparents.

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken portraits of Holocaust survivors Steven Frank BEM and Yvonne Bernstein to mark #HolocaustMemorialDay. The images depict the connection between a survivor and younger generations of their family, who will carry the legacy of their grandparents. pic.twitter.com/KgnTmmOdzk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 27, 2020

Each photograph will be part of a new exhibition opening later this year. The exhibition will bring together 75 powerful images of survivors and their family members, marking the 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

Jewish News released a Holocaust Memorial Day edition of its magazine, which features one of Middleton’s portraits on the front cover.

According to Jewish News, the outlet first approached Buckingham Palace with a vision of the project involving the duchess, along with one of her first patronages, the Royal Photographic Society, which is in support of the exhibition.

“She was at pains to ensure the survivors were comfortable with the vision and that the spotlight was on the heroes to be pictured and not the Duchess herself,” the outlet wrote.

“The Duchess spent significant time preparing for the photography session, and once they had arrived she spent nearly two and a half hours with them, getting to know them and their stories, and taking their photographs.”

On Friday, Prince Charles visited Jerusalem to see the tomb of his grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who saved Jewish people during the Holocaust, the Associated Press reported.

Prince Charles, with head of the Russian Ecclesiastical Mission Father Roman, arrives at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, where Charles’ grandmother Princess Alice is buried, in Jerusalem, Israel in January 2020. Associated Press

She’s interred at the Russian Orthodox Church of St. Mary Magdalene just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

While Charles made no remarks during the visit, he paid tribute to his grandmother the night before at the World Holocaust Forum.

