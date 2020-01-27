Quebec backtracks on expanding medical aid in dying to people with mental illness

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is backtracking on its plan to expand medical aid in dying to include people with severe and incurable mental illness.

Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement on Monday as a forum on the issue is being held in Montreal, saying the government needs to take more time before expanding the criteria of the law.

“We are taking a pause,” she said.

The decision comes after the province heard concerns from citizens, according to McCann. She said the Quebec government must hear from the public, experts and caregivers in order to obtain a social consensus on the issue.

“We will implement a period of consultations and reflection on this sensitive and complex question,” she said.

The public consultations — which McCann said last week would last at least one day — will now last as long as it takes to reach that consensus.

McCann introduced the provision last week, saying people with severe mental illness who aren’t responding to treatment could qualify for the procedure as of March 12.

However, she explained at the time that such cases would be exceptional. Those who apply would first have to be evaluated by a psychiatrist, and the delay to receive a medically assisted death would be much longer.

The provincial government introduced the provision as part of its compliance with a court ruling that struck down parts of Quebec’s medical aid in dying legislation last September.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin invalidated sections of both the provincial and federal laws, ruling they were too restrictive.

— With files from the Canadian Press